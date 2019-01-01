QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.47/2.31%
52 Wk
17 - 23.8
Mkt Cap
961.5M
Payout Ratio
9.95
Open
-
P/E
4.05
EPS
3.9
Shares
46.9M
Outstanding
Bank of Georgia Group PLC primarily offers banking services. The company through its banking divisions involves in various business which includes retail banking and payment services, corporate investment banking and wealth management operations, and banking operations in Belarus which forms the core entity of the group's banking business.

Bank of Georgia Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of Georgia Group (OTCPK: BDGSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bank of Georgia Group's (BDGSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank of Georgia Group.

Q

What is the target price for Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank of Georgia Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF)?

A

The stock price for Bank of Georgia Group (OTCPK: BDGSF) is $20.5 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 20:57:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of Georgia Group.

Q

When is Bank of Georgia Group (OTCPK:BDGSF) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of Georgia Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of Georgia Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF) operate in?

A

Bank of Georgia Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.