Black Dragon Gold Corp is a Canada-based junior mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration of exploration and evaluation assets located in Spain. The firm through its subsidiary, Exploraciones Mineras del Cantabrico SL (EMC), holds an interest in the Salave Gold Property.

Black Dragon Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Black Dragon Gold (BDGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Black Dragon Gold (OTCGM: BDGCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Black Dragon Gold's (BDGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Black Dragon Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Black Dragon Gold (BDGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Black Dragon Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Black Dragon Gold (BDGCF)?

A

The stock price for Black Dragon Gold (OTCGM: BDGCF) is $0.03 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 15:19:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Black Dragon Gold (BDGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Black Dragon Gold.

Q

When is Black Dragon Gold (OTCGM:BDGCF) reporting earnings?

A

Black Dragon Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Black Dragon Gold (BDGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Black Dragon Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Black Dragon Gold (BDGCF) operate in?

A

Black Dragon Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.