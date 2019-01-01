QQQ
Bodycote PLC is a U.K.-based company that provides thermal processing services including heat treatment, metal joining, surface coating technologies, and hot isostatic pressing. The company operates through two segments. The aerospace, defence, and energy segment offer thermal processing services across applications including general aviation, aircraft, helicopters, power generation, and others. The automotive and general industrial markets segment provides thermal processing services across the automotive industry and general industries. The company generates most of its revenue from Western Europe and North America.

Bodycote Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bodycote (BDCYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bodycote (OTC: BDCYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bodycote's (BDCYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bodycote.

Q

What is the target price for Bodycote (BDCYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bodycote

Q

Current Stock Price for Bodycote (BDCYY)?

A

The stock price for Bodycote (OTC: BDCYY) is $78.25 last updated Wed Aug 18 2021 14:39:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bodycote (BDCYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 19, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Bodycote (OTC:BDCYY) reporting earnings?

A

Bodycote does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bodycote (BDCYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bodycote.

Q

What sector and industry does Bodycote (BDCYY) operate in?

A

Bodycote is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.