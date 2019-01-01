Boule Diagnostics (OTC:BDABF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$132.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Boule Diagnostics using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Boule Diagnostics Questions & Answers
When is Boule Diagnostics (OTCPK:BDABF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Boule Diagnostics
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Boule Diagnostics (OTCPK:BDABF)?
There are no earnings for Boule Diagnostics
What were Boule Diagnostics’s (OTCPK:BDABF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Boule Diagnostics
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.