Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.37
Shares
19.4M
Outstanding
Boule Diagnostics AB is a company operating in the diagnostics market. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing instruments and consumables for blood diagnostics. The firm focuses on the decentralized market segment. The systems are intended for small and medium-sized hospitals, clinics and laboratories within outpatient care. Through its subsidiaries, the Group operates in Sweden, USA, and China.

Boule Diagnostics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boule Diagnostics (BDABF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boule Diagnostics (OTCEM: BDABF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Boule Diagnostics's (BDABF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boule Diagnostics.

Q

What is the target price for Boule Diagnostics (BDABF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boule Diagnostics

Q

Current Stock Price for Boule Diagnostics (BDABF)?

A

The stock price for Boule Diagnostics (OTCEM: BDABF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boule Diagnostics (BDABF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boule Diagnostics.

Q

When is Boule Diagnostics (OTCEM:BDABF) reporting earnings?

A

Boule Diagnostics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boule Diagnostics (BDABF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boule Diagnostics.

Q

What sector and industry does Boule Diagnostics (BDABF) operate in?

A

Boule Diagnostics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.