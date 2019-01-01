QQQ
BCW Group Holding Inc owns and operates an online platform, taobaichi.com. The company is engaged in the internet-based food and restaurant membership program. It is a domestic online-to-offline internet e-commerce platform between catering enterprises and consumers in cities.

BCW Group Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BCW Group Holding (BCWG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BCW Group Holding (OTCEM: BCWG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BCW Group Holding's (BCWG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BCW Group Holding.

Q

What is the target price for BCW Group Holding (BCWG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BCW Group Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for BCW Group Holding (BCWG)?

A

The stock price for BCW Group Holding (OTCEM: BCWG) is $1 last updated Tue Sep 14 2021 15:48:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BCW Group Holding (BCWG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BCW Group Holding.

Q

When is BCW Group Holding (OTCEM:BCWG) reporting earnings?

A

BCW Group Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BCW Group Holding (BCWG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BCW Group Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does BCW Group Holding (BCWG) operate in?

A

BCW Group Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.