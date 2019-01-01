ñol

Bancroft Fund
(AMEX:BCV)
18.76
-0.01[-0.05%]
Last update: 10:03AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low18.6 - 18.76
52 Week High/Low18.07 - 33.59
Open / Close18.6 / -
Float / Outstanding5.6M / 5.9M
Vol / Avg.12.2K / 18.6K
Mkt Cap110.4M
P/E2.39
50d Avg. Price21.04
Div / Yield1.28/6.82%
Payout Ratio40.94
EPS-
Total Float5.6M

Bancroft Fund (AMEX:BCV), Key Statistics

Bancroft Fund (AMEX: BCV) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
2.39
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
2.39
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.42
Price / Book (mrq)
0.61
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
41.77%
Price change 1 M
0.91
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.88
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
31
Tangible Book value per share
31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
560.7K
Total Assets
213.1M
Total Liabilities
560.7K
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -