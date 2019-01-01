ñol

Bancorp 34
(OTCQB:BCTF)
14.35
4.29[42.64%]
Last update: 9:50AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.94 - 17
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.1M / 2.5M
Vol / Avg.14.5K / 1.7K
Mkt Cap36.2M
P/E11.57
50d Avg. Price15.39
Div / Yield0.24/1.67%
Payout Ratio16.13
EPS0.24
Total Float-

Bancorp 34 (OTC:BCTF), Key Statistics

Bancorp 34 (OTC: BCTF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
11.57
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
11.53
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.95
Price / Book (mrq)
0.89
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
8.64%
Price change 1 M
0.91
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.54
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16.15
Tangible Book value per share
16.15
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
395.9M
Total Assets
441.9M
Total Liabilities
395.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.33
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
15.37%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -