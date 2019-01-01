ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bancorp Southern Indiana
(OTCPK:BCSO)
57.25
00
Last update: 2:23PM
15 minutes delayed

Bancorp Southern Indiana (OTC:BCSO), Dividends

Bancorp Southern Indiana issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bancorp Southern Indiana generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 7, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bancorp Southern Indiana Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bancorp Southern Indiana (BCSO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bancorp Southern Indiana. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.25 on December 14, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Bancorp Southern Indiana (BCSO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bancorp Southern Indiana (BCSO). The last dividend payout was on December 14, 2012 and was $1.25

Q
How much per share is the next Bancorp Southern Indiana (BCSO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bancorp Southern Indiana (BCSO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.25 on December 14, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bancorp Southern Indiana (OTCPK:BCSO)?
A

Bancorp Southern Indiana has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bancorp Southern Indiana (BCSO) was $1.25 and was paid out next on December 14, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.