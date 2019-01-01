ñol

Balchem
(NASDAQ:BCPC)
125.825
1.735[1.40%]
Last update: 9:44AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low124.32 - 124.93
52 Week High/Low114.79 - 174.29
Open / Close124.32 / -
Float / Outstanding23.3M / 32.1M
Vol / Avg.3.9K / 111.6K
Mkt Cap4B
P/E39.9
50d Avg. Price129.4
Div / Yield0.64/0.52%
Payout Ratio20.58
EPS0.9
Total Float23.3M

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC), Key Statistics

Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.1B
Trailing P/E
39.9
Forward P/E
33.11
PE Ratio (TTM)
39.9
PEG Ratio (TTM)
4.71
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.81
Price / Book (mrq)
4.56
Price / EBITDA
22.05
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
22.11
Earnings Yield
2.51%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.11
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
27.2
Tangible Book value per share
8.18
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
321.2M
Total Assets
1.2B
Total Liabilities
321.2M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.13
Gross Margin
30.06%
Net Margin
11.71%
EBIT Margin
15.82%
EBITDA Margin
21.57%
Operating Margin
15.87%