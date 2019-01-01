Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Blucora
Blucora Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) was reported by JP Morgan on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting BCOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.77% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) was provided by JP Morgan, and Blucora downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Blucora, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Blucora was filed on December 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Blucora (BCOR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $27.00 to $22.00. The current price Blucora (BCOR) is trading at is $16.57, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
