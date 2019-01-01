ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Brink's
(NYSE:BCO)
59.02
-0.04[-0.07%]
Last update: 3:59PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low53.73 - 80.43
Open / Close59.23 / -
Float / Outstanding35M / 47M
Vol / Avg.2.1K / 327.6K
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E17.95
50d Avg. Price62.27
Div / Yield0.8/1.35%
Payout Ratio24.32
EPS1.49
Total Float35M

Brink's (NYSE:BCO), Dividends

Brink's issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Brink's generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.33%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Brink's Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Brink's (BCO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brink's.

Q
What date did I need to own Brink's (BCO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Brink's ($BCO) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Brink's (BCO) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Brink's (BCO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Brink's (BCO) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Brink's (NYSE:BCO)?
A

The most current yield for Brink's (BCO) is 1.50% and is payable next on September 3, 2013

Browse dividends on all stocks.