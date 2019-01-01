ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Barco
(OTCPK:BCNAY)
9.73
00
Last update: 11:08AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.73 - 9.73
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 178.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Barco (OTC:BCNAY), Dividends

Barco issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Barco generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 24, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Barco Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Barco (BCNAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Barco.

Q
What date did I need to own Barco (BCNAY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Barco.

Q
How much per share is the next Barco (BCNAY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Barco (BCNAY) will be on May 20, 2011 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Barco (OTCPK:BCNAY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Barco.

Browse dividends on all stocks.