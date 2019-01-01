ñol

BayCom
(NASDAQ:BCML)
22.30
0.13[0.59%]
Last update: 9:32AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low22.26 - 22.3
52 Week High/Low16.47 - 23.52
Open / Close22.3 / -
Float / Outstanding12.7M / 13.6M
Vol / Avg.3.1K / 76K
Mkt Cap302.8M
P/E11.03
50d Avg. Price22.11
Div / Yield0.2/0.90%
Payout Ratio2.49
EPS0.51
Total Float12.7M

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML), Dividends

BayCom issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BayCom generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.89%

Annual Dividend

$0.2

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BayCom Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BayCom (BCML) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own BayCom (BCML) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for BayCom ($BCML) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of BayCom (BCML) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next BayCom (BCML) dividend?
A

The next dividend for BayCom (BCML) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)?
A

The most current yield for BayCom (BCML) is 0.88% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

