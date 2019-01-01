ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bacanora Lithium
(OTC:BCLMF)
0.9225
00
Last update: 3:21PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.59 - 1.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 387.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap357.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

Bacanora Lithium (OTC:BCLMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bacanora Lithium reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bacanora Lithium using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Bacanora Lithium Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bacanora Lithium (OTC:BCLMF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Bacanora Lithium

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bacanora Lithium (OTC:BCLMF)?
A

There are no earnings for Bacanora Lithium

Q
What were Bacanora Lithium’s (OTC:BCLMF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Bacanora Lithium

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.