QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.52 - 1.1
Mkt Cap
357.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
387.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bacanora Lithium PLC is a United Kingdom based mining exploration company. The company operates in three operating segments which include the exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico through the development of the Sonora mining concessions and the investment in Zinnwald Lithium Plc.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bacanora Lithium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bacanora Lithium (BCLMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bacanora Lithium (OTC: BCLMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bacanora Lithium's (BCLMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bacanora Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Bacanora Lithium (BCLMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bacanora Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for Bacanora Lithium (BCLMF)?

A

The stock price for Bacanora Lithium (OTC: BCLMF) is $0.9225 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 20:21:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bacanora Lithium (BCLMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bacanora Lithium.

Q

When is Bacanora Lithium (OTC:BCLMF) reporting earnings?

A

Bacanora Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bacanora Lithium (BCLMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bacanora Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Bacanora Lithium (BCLMF) operate in?

A

Bacanora Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.