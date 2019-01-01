|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bio Clean International (OTCEM: BCLE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bio Clean International.
There is no analysis for Bio Clean International
The stock price for Bio Clean International (OTCEM: BCLE) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 22 2019 20:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bio Clean International.
Bio Clean International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Bio Clean International.
Bio Clean International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.