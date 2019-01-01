QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bio Clean International Inc is a supplier of environmentally-safe products (equipment and bio-remediation fluids). The products are offered to the military for use in cleaning weapons, from small hand arms to aircraft-mounted artillery, aircraft wheels and gear, and to a wide-variety of non-military users of environmentally-friendly, bio-remediation fluids.

Bio Clean International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bio Clean International (BCLE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bio Clean International (OTCEM: BCLE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bio Clean International's (BCLE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bio Clean International.

Q

What is the target price for Bio Clean International (BCLE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bio Clean International

Q

Current Stock Price for Bio Clean International (BCLE)?

A

The stock price for Bio Clean International (OTCEM: BCLE) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 22 2019 20:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bio Clean International (BCLE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bio Clean International.

Q

When is Bio Clean International (OTCEM:BCLE) reporting earnings?

A

Bio Clean International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bio Clean International (BCLE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bio Clean International.

Q

What sector and industry does Bio Clean International (BCLE) operate in?

A

Bio Clean International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.