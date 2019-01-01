ñol

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash
(OTCQX:BCHG)
1.22
00
Last update: 3:59PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.05 - 24.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 31.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 147.6K
Mkt Cap38.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.36
Total Float-

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (OTC:BCHG), Dividends

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Grayscale Bitcoin Cash generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (BCHG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash.

Q
What date did I need to own Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (BCHG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash.

Q
How much per share is the next Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (BCHG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (OTCQX:BCHG)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash.

