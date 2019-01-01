ñol

Beach Energy
(OTCPK:BCHEY)
22.70
00
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.4 - 24.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 114.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.7K
Mkt Cap2.6B
P/E9.11
50d Avg. Price23.41
Div / Yield0.29/1.29%
Payout Ratio11.23
EPS-
Total Float-

Beach Energy (OTC:BCHEY), Dividends

Beach Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Beach Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.3102

Last Dividend

Mar 5, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Beach Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Beach Energy (BCHEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beach Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on April 13, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Beach Energy (BCHEY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beach Energy (BCHEY). The last dividend payout was on April 13, 2015 and was $0.16

Q
How much per share is the next Beach Energy (BCHEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beach Energy (BCHEY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on April 13, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Beach Energy (OTCPK:BCHEY)?
A

Beach Energy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Beach Energy (BCHEY) was $0.16 and was paid out next on April 13, 2015.

