Americanas SA is an e-commerce company that is principally engaged in business in Latin America. It aims to connect consumers, businesses, products, and services through a digital platform. It operates a business through the brands Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, Digital Finance, Submarino Finance, and B2W Services. It also has certain channels, including the Internet, telesales, catalogs, TV, and kiosks. Through multichannel and multi-brands, the company provides a broad range of merchandise and services, including consumer electronics, computers, books, entertainment products, and smartphones and cellphones.

