Beam Communications Holdings Ltd is a satellite telecommunications company. It designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of satellite phone equipment and related services. The company offers satellite communication terminals, accessories, and data airtime services. Also, it provides handsets, accessories, SIM cards, and payment options on hardware, as well as pre-paid airtime services through SatPhoneShop.com, an online store. Its products are ZOLEO Global Satellite Com, Iridium GO, Thuraya WE, and others. Geographically, the group has a business presence in Australia and other countries.