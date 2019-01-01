QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
15.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
86.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Beam Communications Holdings Ltd is a satellite telecommunications company. It designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of satellite phone equipment and related services. The company offers satellite communication terminals, accessories, and data airtime services. Also, it provides handsets, accessories, SIM cards, and payment options on hardware, as well as pre-paid airtime services through SatPhoneShop.com, an online store. Its products are ZOLEO Global Satellite Com, Iridium GO, Thuraya WE, and others. Geographically, the group has a business presence in Australia and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Beam Communications Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beam Communications Hldgs (BCCHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beam Communications Hldgs (OTCPK: BCCHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Beam Communications Hldgs's (BCCHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beam Communications Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Beam Communications Hldgs (BCCHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beam Communications Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Beam Communications Hldgs (BCCHF)?

A

The stock price for Beam Communications Hldgs (OTCPK: BCCHF) is $0.1761 last updated Wed Sep 08 2021 14:51:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beam Communications Hldgs (BCCHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beam Communications Hldgs.

Q

When is Beam Communications Hldgs (OTCPK:BCCHF) reporting earnings?

A

Beam Communications Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beam Communications Hldgs (BCCHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beam Communications Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Beam Communications Hldgs (BCCHF) operate in?

A

Beam Communications Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.