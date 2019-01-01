QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
BCE is both a wireless and Internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier--the legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provinces--Ontario and Quebec. Additionally, BCE has a media segment, which holds television, radio, and digital media assets. BCE licenses the Canadian rights to movie channels including HBO, Showtime, and Starz. In 2021, the wireline segment accounted for 54% of total EBITDA, while wireless composed 39%, and media provided the remainder.

BCE Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BCE (BCCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BCE (OTCPK: BCCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BCE's (BCCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BCE.

Q

What is the target price for BCE (BCCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BCE

Q

Current Stock Price for BCE (BCCCF)?

A

The stock price for BCE (OTCPK: BCCCF) is $7.494 last updated Thu Mar 26 2020 15:52:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BCE (BCCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BCE.

Q

When is BCE (OTCPK:BCCCF) reporting earnings?

A

BCE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BCE (BCCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BCE.

Q

What sector and industry does BCE (BCCCF) operate in?

A

BCE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.