ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Caribbean Investment
(OTCEM:BCBHF)
0.55
00
At close: Feb 16
0.2112
-0.3388[-61.60%]
PreMarket: 4:02AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.35 - 0.55
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 132.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap72.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

Caribbean Investment (OTC:BCBHF), Dividends

Caribbean Investment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Caribbean Investment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 17, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Caribbean Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Caribbean Investment (BCBHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Caribbean Investment. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.96 on February 24, 2006.

Q
What date did I need to own Caribbean Investment (BCBHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Caribbean Investment (BCBHF). The last dividend payout was on February 24, 2006 and was $0.96

Q
How much per share is the next Caribbean Investment (BCBHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Caribbean Investment (BCBHF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.96 on February 24, 2006

Q
What is the dividend yield for Caribbean Investment (OTCEM:BCBHF)?
A

Caribbean Investment has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Caribbean Investment (BCBHF) was $0.96 and was paid out next on February 24, 2006.

Browse dividends on all stocks.