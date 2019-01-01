QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
72.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.58
EPS
-0.02
Shares
132.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd is a holding company. The company's segments include financial services and corporate. Its financial services segment consists of all banking activities and related corporate services for its customers. The Financial Services segment is responsible for the majority of its revenues. It offers products, including lending, traditional savings accounts, term deposits, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as credit and debit cards and offering of payment processing services to merchants.

Caribbean Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Caribbean Investment (BCBHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Caribbean Investment (OTCEM: BCBHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Caribbean Investment's (BCBHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Caribbean Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Caribbean Investment (BCBHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Caribbean Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Caribbean Investment (BCBHF)?

A

The stock price for Caribbean Investment (OTCEM: BCBHF) is $0.55 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:52:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Caribbean Investment (BCBHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2006 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2006.

Q

When is Caribbean Investment (OTCEM:BCBHF) reporting earnings?

A

Caribbean Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Caribbean Investment (BCBHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Caribbean Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Caribbean Investment (BCBHF) operate in?

A

Caribbean Investment is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.