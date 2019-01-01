QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Beach Community Bancshares Inc provides community banking services. It includes commercial landing, mobile banking, property sales and mortgages. It offers services to individuals, business owners, and professionals throughout Northwest Florida.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Beach Community Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beach Community (BCBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beach Community (OTCEM: BCBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beach Community's (BCBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beach Community.

Q

What is the target price for Beach Community (BCBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beach Community

Q

Current Stock Price for Beach Community (BCBF)?

A

The stock price for Beach Community (OTCEM: BCBF) is $0.3 last updated Thu Aug 26 2021 16:21:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beach Community (BCBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beach Community.

Q

When is Beach Community (OTCEM:BCBF) reporting earnings?

A

Beach Community does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beach Community (BCBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beach Community.

Q

What sector and industry does Beach Community (BCBF) operate in?

A

Beach Community is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.