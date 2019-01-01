ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Brilliance China
(OTC:BCAUY)
4.60
00
At close: Jan 12
4.85
0.25[5.43%]
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2 - 19
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 504.5M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Brilliance China (OTC:BCAUY), Dividends

Brilliance China issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Brilliance China generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.88%

Annual Dividend

$0.1401

Last Dividend

Oct 5, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Brilliance China Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Brilliance China (BCAUY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brilliance China. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on November 13, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Brilliance China (BCAUY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brilliance China (BCAUY). The last dividend payout was on November 13, 2018 and was $0.14

Q
How much per share is the next Brilliance China (BCAUY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brilliance China (BCAUY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on November 13, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Brilliance China (OTC:BCAUY)?
A

Brilliance China has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Brilliance China (BCAUY) was $0.14 and was paid out next on November 13, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.