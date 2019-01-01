QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.02 - 1.02
Mkt Cap
76.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
75.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Abra Information Technologies Ltd, formerly Babylon Ltd. provides online and offline dictionary and translation solutions to individuals and institutions. Its solutions include online dictionary and translation software, language learning solutions and English writing enhancement, among others. It provides solutions to advertisers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Abra Information Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abra Information (BBYLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abra Information (OTCPK: BBYLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abra Information's (BBYLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Abra Information.

Q

What is the target price for Abra Information (BBYLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Abra Information

Q

Current Stock Price for Abra Information (BBYLF)?

A

The stock price for Abra Information (OTCPK: BBYLF) is $1.020283 last updated Mon Jan 25 2021 16:58:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abra Information (BBYLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abra Information.

Q

When is Abra Information (OTCPK:BBYLF) reporting earnings?

A

Abra Information does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Abra Information (BBYLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abra Information.

Q

What sector and industry does Abra Information (BBYLF) operate in?

A

Abra Information is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.