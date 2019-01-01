ñol

BBX Capital
(OTCQX:BBXIA)
7.40
00
At close: May 25
10.00
2.6000[35.14%]
PreMarket: 9:28AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.63 - 12
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 16.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 17.5K
Mkt Cap120.3M
P/E3.1
50d Avg. Price9.35
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.36
Total Float-

BBX Capital (OTC:BBXIA), Key Statistics

BBX Capital (OTC: BBXIA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
168.5M
Trailing P/E
3.1
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
4.47
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.38
Price / Book (mrq)
0.37
Price / EBITDA
1.82
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.46
Earnings Yield
32.3%
Price change 1 M
0.8
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
19.74
Tangible Book value per share
16.68
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
209.5M
Total Assets
532.4M
Total Liabilities
209.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
32.46%
Net Margin
5.35%
EBIT Margin
8.9%
EBITDA Margin
11.45%
Operating Margin
6.62%