ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bath & Body Works
(NYSE:BBWI)
39.29
-0.01[-0.03%]
At close: May 25
40.00
0.7100[1.81%]
PreMarket: 8:26AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low35.46 - 82
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding209.5M / 238.5M
Vol / Avg.1.3K / 5.2M
Mkt Cap9.4B
P/E10.9
50d Avg. Price49.28
Div / Yield0.8/2.04%
Payout Ratio18.02
EPS0.64
Total Float209.5M

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI), Dividends

Bath & Body Works issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bath & Body Works generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.42%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

Feb 18

Next Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bath & Body Works Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bath & Body Works (BBWI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 13, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Bath & Body Works (BBWI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Bath & Body Works ($BBWI) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Bath & Body Works (BBWI) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Bath & Body Works (BBWI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Bath & Body Works (BBWI) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)?
A

The most current yield for Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is 1.65% and is payable next on June 17, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.