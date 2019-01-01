BrewBilt MFG (OTC:BBRWD), Quotes and News Summary

QQQ
(BBRWD)
Day High/Low
0.01 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
2.5M / 2.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Week High/Low
0.01 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
337.9K
Payout Ratio
-
Open / Close
0.03 / 0.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Float / Outstanding
27M / 27M
50d Avg. Price
0.01

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
BrewBilt MFG Inc is engaged in designing and building the craft brewing equipment on the market. The company's products and services include Pub System, Cellar Vessels, Brite Tanks, Lager Tanks, Uni Tanks, Design Consultation, Brewery Financing, and others.
BrewBilt MFG Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy BrewBilt MFG (BBRWD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of BrewBilt MFG (OTCPK: BBRWD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are BrewBilt MFG's (BBRWD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for BrewBilt MFG.

Q
What is the target price for BrewBilt MFG (BBRWD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for BrewBilt MFG

Q
Current Stock Price for BrewBilt MFG (BBRWD)?
A

The stock price for BrewBilt MFG (OTCPK: BBRWD) is $0.0125 last updated Fri Apr 29 2022 19:57:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does BrewBilt MFG (BBRWD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BrewBilt MFG.

Q
When is BrewBilt MFG (OTCPK:BBRWD) reporting earnings?
A

BrewBilt MFG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is BrewBilt MFG (BBRWD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for BrewBilt MFG.

Q
What sector and industry does BrewBilt MFG (BBRWD) operate in?
A

BrewBilt MFG is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.