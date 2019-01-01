Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Babylon Holdings
Babylon Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) was reported by Citigroup on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting BBLN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.52% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) was provided by Citigroup, and Babylon Holdings maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Babylon Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Babylon Holdings was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Babylon Holdings (BBLN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $1.50. The current price Babylon Holdings (BBLN) is trading at is $0.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
