Britannia Bulk Hldgs
(OTCEM:BBLKF)
Britannia Bulk Hldgs (OTC:BBLKF), Key Statistics

Britannia Bulk Hldgs (OTC: BBLKF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
4.33
Beta
130.39
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
386.9M
Total Assets
491.2M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
100%
Net Margin
10.51%
EBIT Margin
12.58%
EBITDA Margin
15.89%
Operating Margin
12.45%