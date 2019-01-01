QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Beter Bed Holding operates in a bedroom furnishings market. The group sells its product through the retail and wholesale market which include products such as mattresses, box springs, bed bases, bedroom furniture, bed textiles and other related items. The company operates its activity through various geographical areas which include Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland, of which Germany accounts for the major revenue generating region.

Analyst Ratings

Beter Bed Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beter Bed (BBEDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beter Bed (OTCPK: BBEDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beter Bed's (BBEDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beter Bed.

Q

What is the target price for Beter Bed (BBEDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beter Bed

Q

Current Stock Price for Beter Bed (BBEDF)?

A

The stock price for Beter Bed (OTCPK: BBEDF) is $7.95 last updated Tue Jul 17 2018 18:49:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beter Bed (BBEDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beter Bed.

Q

When is Beter Bed (OTCPK:BBEDF) reporting earnings?

A

Beter Bed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beter Bed (BBEDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beter Bed.

Q

What sector and industry does Beter Bed (BBEDF) operate in?

A

Beter Bed is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.