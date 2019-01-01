ñol

Barings BDC
(NYSE:BBDC)
10.285
0.005[0.05%]
At close: May 25
10.10
-0.1850[-1.80%]
PreMarket: 6:11PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.83 - 11.55
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding97M / 111.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 793.7K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E9.35
50d Avg. Price10.35
Div / Yield0.96/9.34%
Payout Ratio78.18
EPS0.25
Total Float97M

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC), Dividends

Barings BDC issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Barings BDC generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.49%

Annual Dividend

$0.92

Last Dividend

Feb 16

Next Dividend

Jun 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Barings BDC Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Barings BDC (BBDC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 5, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Barings BDC (BBDC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Barings BDC ($BBDC) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Barings BDC (BBDC) shares by June 8, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Barings BDC (BBDC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Barings BDC (BBDC) will be on June 7, 2022 and will be $0.24

Q
What is the dividend yield for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)?
A

The most current yield for Barings BDC (BBDC) is 9.34% and is payable next on June 15, 2022

