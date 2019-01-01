QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc is a provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented United States and United Kingdom markets. Its large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions. The company's operating segment includes U.S. Concrete Pumping; U.K. Operations; U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. Concrete Pumping segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Concrete Pumping Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCPW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings (OTC: BBCPW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Concrete Pumping Holdings's (BBCPW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Concrete Pumping Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCPW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Concrete Pumping Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCPW)?

A

The stock price for Concrete Pumping Holdings (OTC: BBCPW) is $1.3 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:06:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCPW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Concrete Pumping Holdings.

Q

When is Concrete Pumping Holdings (OTC:BBCPW) reporting earnings?

A

Concrete Pumping Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCPW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Concrete Pumping Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCPW) operate in?

A

Concrete Pumping Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTC.