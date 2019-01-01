Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc is a provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented United States and United Kingdom markets. Its large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions. The company's operating segment includes U.S. Concrete Pumping; U.K. Operations; U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. Concrete Pumping segment.