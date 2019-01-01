ñol

Signature Aviation
(OTC:BBAVY)
22.06
00
At close: Jul 23
22.40
0.3400[1.54%]
PreMarket: 9:15AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low21.92 - 22.59
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 207.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap4.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Signature Aviation (OTC:BBAVY), Dividends

Signature Aviation issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Signature Aviation generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.94%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

Sep 14, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Signature Aviation Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Signature Aviation (BBAVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Signature Aviation. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on November 19, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Signature Aviation (BBAVY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Signature Aviation (BBAVY). The last dividend payout was on November 19, 2018 and was $0.20

Q
How much per share is the next Signature Aviation (BBAVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Signature Aviation (BBAVY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on November 19, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Signature Aviation (OTC:BBAVY)?
A

Signature Aviation has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Signature Aviation (BBAVY) was $0.20 and was paid out next on November 19, 2018.

