Signature Aviation is a United Kingdom-based global aviation support and aftermarket services provider that focuses on servicing the business and general aviation market. The group, including Signature FBO, TechnicAir, and Epic fuels, provides full-service flight and home-base support through the fixed-base operation network for business and general aviation users. The company operates through three segments: owner operators, fractional owner operators, and charter operators. Epic provides fuel and fuel-related services at fixed-base networks across North America, including fuel purchasing cards and transaction processing. The company generates most of its revenue in North America.