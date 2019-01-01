QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.75 - 7.5
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
829.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Signature Aviation is a United Kingdom-based global aviation support and aftermarket services provider that focuses on servicing the business and general aviation market. The group, including Signature FBO, TechnicAir, and Epic fuels, provides full-service flight and home-base support through the fixed-base operation network for business and general aviation users. The company operates through three segments: owner operators, fractional owner operators, and charter operators. Epic provides fuel and fuel-related services at fixed-base networks across North America, including fuel purchasing cards and transaction processing. The company generates most of its revenue in North America.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Signature Aviation Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Signature Aviation (BBAVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Signature Aviation (OTC: BBAVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Signature Aviation's (BBAVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Signature Aviation.

Q

What is the target price for Signature Aviation (BBAVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Signature Aviation

Q

Current Stock Price for Signature Aviation (BBAVF)?

A

The stock price for Signature Aviation (OTC: BBAVF) is $5.6999 last updated Wed Jun 02 2021 15:38:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Signature Aviation (BBAVF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is Signature Aviation (OTC:BBAVF) reporting earnings?

A

Signature Aviation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Signature Aviation (BBAVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Signature Aviation.

Q

What sector and industry does Signature Aviation (BBAVF) operate in?

A

Signature Aviation is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.