ñol

çais
Bayer
(OTCPK:BAYRY)
17.07
00
At close: May 25
17.15
0.0800[0.47%]
PreMarket: 8:25AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.45 - 18.45
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.9B
Vol / Avg.- / 541.4K
Mkt Cap67.1B
P/E28.54
50d Avg. Price16.93
Div / Yield0.53/3.08%
Payout Ratio87.44
EPS0.84
Total Float-

Bayer (OTC:BAYRY), Key Statistics

Bayer (OTC: BAYRY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
100.8B
Trailing P/E
28.54
Forward P/E
8.4
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.58
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.73
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.35
Price / Book (mrq)
1.68
Price / EBITDA
8.32
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.45
Earnings Yield
3.5%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
1.09
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.18
Tangible Book value per share
-7.72
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
88.2B
Total Assets
125.8B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.58
Gross Margin
64.64%
Net Margin
22.48%
EBIT Margin
29.09%
EBITDA Margin
36.47%
Operating Margin
28.77%