Bayer
(OTCPK:BAYRY)
17.07
00
At close: May 25
17.15
0.0800[0.47%]
PreMarket: 8:25AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.45 - 18.45
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.9B
Vol / Avg.- / 541.4K
Mkt Cap67.1B
P/E28.54
50d Avg. Price16.93
Div / Yield0.53/3.08%
Payout Ratio87.44
EPS0.84
Total Float-

Bayer (OTC:BAYRY), Dividends

Last Dividend

Apr 27, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Bayer Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bayer (BAYRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bayer. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.56 on May 10, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Bayer (BAYRY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bayer (BAYRY). The last dividend payout was on May 10, 2012 and was $1.56

Q
How much per share is the next Bayer (BAYRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bayer (BAYRY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.56 on May 10, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)?
A

Bayer has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bayer (BAYRY) was $1.56 and was paid out next on May 10, 2012.

