Bayer (OTC:BAYRY), Dividends

Bayer issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bayer generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Bayer. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.56 on May 10, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for Bayer (BAYRY). The last dividend payout was on May 10, 2012 and was $1.56
There are no upcoming dividends for Bayer (BAYRY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.56 on May 10, 2012
Bayer has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bayer (BAYRY) was $1.56 and was paid out next on May 10, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.