Liberty Braves Group
(NASDAQ:BATRA)
25.76
00
At close: May 25
25.76
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low24.5 - 32.69
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding6.8M / 52.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 74K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E3.93
50d Avg. Price27.17
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS4.54
Total Float6.8M

Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA), Key Statistics

Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.7B
Trailing P/E
3.93
Forward P/E
400
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.27
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.54
Price / Book (mrq)
4.7
Price / EBITDA
2.16
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.68
Earnings Yield
25.43%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.77
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
5.49
Tangible Book value per share
-0.64
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.4B
Total Assets
1.7B
Total Liabilities
1.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
9.34%
EBIT Margin
21.53%
EBITDA Margin
31.65%
Operating Margin
67.61%