|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Basic Energy Servs (OTCEM: BASXQ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Basic Energy Servs.
There is no analysis for Basic Energy Servs
The stock price for Basic Energy Servs (OTCEM: BASXQ) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:32:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Basic Energy Servs.
Basic Energy Servs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Basic Energy Servs.
Basic Energy Servs is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.