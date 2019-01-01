ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest
(ARCA:BAR)
$16.88
-0.21[-1.23%]
Last update: 3:06PM
Day Range16.86 - 16.9552 Wk Range16.74 - 20.54Open / Close16.88 / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 1MMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price17.28
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest Stock (ARCA:BAR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest Questions & Answers

Q
When is GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest (ARCA:BAR) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest (ARCA:BAR)?
A

There are no earnings for GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest

Q
What were GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest’s (ARCA:BAR) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.