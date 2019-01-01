ñol

Credicorp
(NYSE:BAP)
139.32
0.10[0.07%]
At close: May 25
138.33
-0.9900[-0.71%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low88.67 - 182.11
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding67.6M / 79.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 564.4K
Mkt Cap11.1B
P/E13.58
50d Avg. Price149.46
Div / Yield1.21/0.87%
Payout Ratio13.01
EPS8.28
Total Float67.6M

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), Key Statistics

Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
13.58
Forward P/E
8.89
PE Ratio (TTM)
12.59
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.06
Price / Book (mrq)
1.72
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
7.37%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.69
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
81.05
Tangible Book value per share
72.46
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
219.2B
Total Assets
244.2B
Total Liabilities
219.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.42
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
19.97%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -