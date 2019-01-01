ñol

Banneker
(OTCPK:BANI)
0.0005
00
At close: May 20
0.0006
~0[20.00%]
PreMarket: 9:24AM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Banneker (OTC:BANI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Banneker reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$4.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Banneker using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Banneker Questions & Answers

Q
When is Banneker (OTCPK:BANI) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Banneker

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Banneker (OTCPK:BANI)?
A

There are no earnings for Banneker

Q
What were Banneker’s (OTCPK:BANI) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Banneker

