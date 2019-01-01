QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Banneker Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of different types of clocks and watches.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Banneker Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banneker (BANI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banneker (OTCPK: BANI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banneker's (BANI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Banneker.

Q

What is the target price for Banneker (BANI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Banneker

Q

Current Stock Price for Banneker (BANI)?

A

The stock price for Banneker (OTCPK: BANI) is $0.00085 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:33:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banneker (BANI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Banneker.

Q

When is Banneker (OTCPK:BANI) reporting earnings?

A

Banneker does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Banneker (BANI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banneker.

Q

What sector and industry does Banneker (BANI) operate in?

A

Banneker is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.