QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Versant PWR
(OTCEM:BANGN)
135.00
00
At close: Oct 25
15 minutes delayed

Versant PWR (OTC:BANGN), Key Statistics

Versant PWR (OTC: BANGN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
-0.11
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
356.6M
Total Assets
567.9M
Total Liabilities
356.6M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.65
Gross Margin
62.72%
Net Margin
12.81%
EBIT Margin
32.39%
EBITDA Margin
38.85%
Operating Margin
31.33%