Versant PWR
(OTCEM:BANGN)
135.00
00
At close: Oct 25
15 minutes delayed

Versant PWR (OTC:BANGN), Dividends

Versant PWR issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Versant PWR generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$7.0

Last Dividend

May 8, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Versant PWR Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Versant PWR (BANGN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Versant PWR. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.75 on May 15, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Versant PWR (BANGN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Versant PWR (BANGN). The last dividend payout was on May 15, 2015 and was $1.75

Q
How much per share is the next Versant PWR (BANGN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Versant PWR (BANGN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.75 on May 15, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Versant PWR (OTCEM:BANGN)?
A

Versant PWR has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Versant PWR (BANGN) was $1.75 and was paid out next on May 15, 2015.

