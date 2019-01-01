QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Versant PWR is a regulated electric transmission and distribution utility company. It is responsible for the electricity grid - a system of poles, wires, substations, meters and other equipment that makes safe and reliable delivery of electricity possible. Its role includes planning for the needs of the system; restoring power when Mother Nature creates havoc with overhead lines; evaluating new technologies that can enable greater reliability, resiliency, and customer choice; and timing investments so that benefits for its customers exceed costs. The company provides its services to residential and business customers.

Versant PWR Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Versant PWR (BANGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Versant PWR (OTCEM: BANGN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Versant PWR's (BANGN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Versant PWR.

Q

What is the target price for Versant PWR (BANGN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Versant PWR

Q

Current Stock Price for Versant PWR (BANGN)?

A

The stock price for Versant PWR (OTCEM: BANGN) is $135 last updated Mon Oct 25 2021 15:22:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Versant PWR (BANGN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2015.

Q

When is Versant PWR (OTCEM:BANGN) reporting earnings?

A

Versant PWR does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Versant PWR (BANGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Versant PWR.

Q

What sector and industry does Versant PWR (BANGN) operate in?

A

Versant PWR is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.