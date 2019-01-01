Versant PWR is a regulated electric transmission and distribution utility company. It is responsible for the electricity grid - a system of poles, wires, substations, meters and other equipment that makes safe and reliable delivery of electricity possible. Its role includes planning for the needs of the system; restoring power when Mother Nature creates havoc with overhead lines; evaluating new technologies that can enable greater reliability, resiliency, and customer choice; and timing investments so that benefits for its customers exceed costs. The company provides its services to residential and business customers.