iPathA Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN
(ARCA:BAL)
85.95
-0.3081[-0.36%]
At close: May 25
84.16
-1.7900[-2.08%]
PreMarket: 4:54PM EDT
iPathA Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (ARCA:BAL), Dividends

iPathA Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash iPathA Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

iPathA Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next iPathA Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (BAL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPathA Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN.

Q
What date did I need to own iPathA Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (BAL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPathA Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN.

Q
How much per share is the next iPathA Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (BAL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPathA Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN.

Q
What is the dividend yield for iPathA Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (ARCA:BAL)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPathA Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN.

