QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
18.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Oil & Gas Ltd is focused on exploring and developing Energy and Resource assets within Australia and globally. Its project includes Georgina basin project located in the Southern Georgina Basin in the Northern Territory.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Oil & Gas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Oil & Gas (BAKPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Oil & Gas (OTCEM: BAKPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Oil & Gas's (BAKPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Global Oil & Gas (BAKPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Oil & Gas (BAKPF)?

A

The stock price for Global Oil & Gas (OTCEM: BAKPF) is $0.01 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 20:37:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Oil & Gas (BAKPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Oil & Gas.

Q

When is Global Oil & Gas (OTCEM:BAKPF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Oil & Gas (BAKPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Oil & Gas (BAKPF) operate in?

A

Global Oil & Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.